Thank you, Advocate, and Clarence Page. What a wonderful way to start the day after the elections — a very positive, “good-feel” opinion piece about a man who deeply cared for others.
The story of Julius Rosenwald teaming up with Booker T. Washington to establish schools in the south to educate African American children took me back to the 1980s when a dynamo principal, Vertilee Robinson, was the principal of then Rosenwald Elementary School. Tucked in the very back corner of the West Bank, Rosenwald was a small school by earlier Orleans Parish School Board standards, with a primarily if not totally black population. As superintendent of the elementary schools in the district, I loved to visit the school. It was always a lively, exciting place. Vertilee, and small, dynamic white woman, was “of one” with her students and staff. The prominence of love, support, high expectations and excellent communication with parents was a model for every school. Vertilee was loved and respected by her colleagues as well as by those who were blessed to work in her school, attend her school, or have children in her school. This is what it’s all about. We’re all in this together, so let’s be positive and help each other rather than trashing anybody who’s different than we are.
Carol Allen
retired education administrator
New Orleans