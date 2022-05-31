Despite all of the missteps, mistakes and typos, I am willing to give the benefit of the doubt that our school district leadership may actually have some master plan that could offer something positive. I realize this is not a sentiment shared by many, but I remain hopeful.
If all of this moving around that has been happening is to prop up neighborhood schools and even out resources, then I ask that the superintendent and School Board please share that and how this will ultimately look. Although many parents get caught up in how their own child is affected (and rightfully so), I have never met a parent who was not on board with doing what is best for all children. If officials think this will get us there, please share.
I do believe all schools can be resourced to have the programs available to meet needs — maybe not all that are extremely specialized, but if they at least have strong arts programs, certified teachers who are appreciated and given what they need, and solid social/emotional supports, many will get behind their neighborhood schools — and this as an ultimate goal. We must stop taking resources from our public school district and giving them to privatized entities such as charter management companies creating bad charter real estate deals, and to industry through tax exemptions. This helps no one.
Educating our children in an equitable manner is one of the most important things we do as a community. Please do it well and we will get behind you. Share your plan.
This unprecedented uproar is justified and understandable. Please respond to it swiftly and in a way that leaves no doubt as to your support of teachers and students.
ANNA FOGLE
financial adviser
Baton Rouge