This newspapers’ Sunday op-ed about LSU’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, especially its headline, “Universities, though not LSU, are taking deep dives to find systemic racism,” did not fully describe the extensive work LSU is doing to make its campus even more inclusive and welcoming to all.
LSU is actively engaged in everything Mark Ballard lauded other universities for doing well, taking strong and decisive action toward its goals and succeeding in those efforts. In recognition of its work, LSU won the HEED award, a national honor for U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, for the eighth consecutive. But awards don’t tell the whole story, so let me give you a few additional points of proof to consider.
LSU’s first-year enrollment for fall 2020 has increased in diversity by nearly 17% over last year’s incoming class. Over the last decade, LSU’s African American enrollment alone has grown by 70%. LSU is second in the number of African Americans graduating from Louisiana public universities, behind only Southern University. African Americans at LSU have higher graduation rates than any other Louisiana university. Additionally, LSU is No. 1 in the nation in graduating underrepresented and women chemistry PhDs. In other words, LSU is ensuring that students of color who come to the university are succeeding at greater and greater rates.
In June, the Board of Supervisors unanimously removed the name from its library, and we charged the president with forming a committee to evaluate the all building names on campus to determine if they are appropriate for a modern-day, top-tier university. In August, the board also changed its bylaws to form a new Diversity and Inclusion Committee. And not long ago, the board launched a diversity supplier program to recruit more minority business owners to provide goods, services and contracts to the university.
We developed a thorough “Roadmap to Diversity and Inclusivity,” with nine subcommittees working on a variety of measurable objectives, ranging from increasing the number of faculty and staff of color across the campus, ensuring pay equity for minority employees, supporting students from all backgrounds as they pursue academic success on our campus, and consistently and prominently communicating our messages about inclusiveness, equity, and diversity. Those committees are making strong headway in their work.
It is important to celebrate the gains we have made while acknowledging that more work is necessary. True progress takes time, commitment, and dedication — and the LSU community has proven we have what it takes. Our goal is to eradicate racism and other forms of heinous discrimination on our campus, in our community, and in our world, and we are dedicated to achieving success.
ROBERT DAMPF
chairman, LSU Board of Supervisor
Baton Rouge