I have read several letters to the newspaper on gun control in the past weeks. The Founding Fathers put the Second Amendment as No. 2 in the Bill of Rights for a reason. They thought of it as the second-most important freedom. The Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting. "The Constitution of most of our states (and of the United States) assert that all power is inherent in the people; that they may exercise it by themselves; that it is their right and duty to be at all times armed," Thomas Jefferson wrote in a letter to John Cartwright on June 5, 1824.
In the United Kingdom, homicide rates were at an all-time high in 2018. They are now looking at banning knives of certain lengths. Mexico has some of the most stringent gun control in the world, and it is on pace to break the record for homicides in 2019. Criminals don't care what laws are passed.
In 2017, according to FBI statistics, there were more people killed with blunt objects in the United States than with any type of rifle. The FBI reports that over the last 10 years, on average, all rifles make up just 3.2 percent of homicides per year.
Mass shootings are terrible and are heart-breaking. Banning assault rifles will not stop them. The right to bear arms is granted to the people of the United States by our Constitution. I ask my fellow countrymen and women, what other right are you willing to give up? Maybe the Fourth Amendment or perhaps the First?
James L. Peay II
software executive
Zachary