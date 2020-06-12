Editor's note: This is a letter to editor, written and submitted by Julie Lea.

When the Krewe of Nyx was started, it was conceived as a sisterhood united by Carnival colors of purple, green and gold and Krewe colors of hot pink and black. We were united as strong women of every race, creed and color.

Through the years we shared laughter, joy and even tragedy. We’ve shared love for our community with fundraising for various causes and building an inclusive playground in New Orleans for all children.

Yet here we are, divided. Not because we disagree over current issues, but because of a phrase and photograph.

As a former law enforcement professional, it pains me to see officers use excessive force. Causing death through excessive force is deplorable.

When some of our members asked me to offer a message of unity during these troubled times, in my heart I thought of all of our members — of every race, creed and nationality sharing the common bond we share in our parade and at our events; the common bond of sisterhood. I viewed the picture of a black child and a white child as emblematic of the hugs we share with our fellow members. I thought it was unifying to say that all lives matter because our souls have no color. As I said in my letter and video of apology, I was ignorant to the fact the phrase “all lives matter” is offensive.

We are an organization that accepts every woman.

The well-intentioned message of unity was rejected. I offered an apology letter and video to those I hurt, which some accepted and some rejected.

So where do we go from here? What is the Krewe’s future?

We will implement a three-step plan.

Step one : Seek the help of a professional facilitator to host a listening event for our members who would like to have their voices heard.

: Seek the help of a professional facilitator to host a listening event for our members who would like to have their voices heard. Step two : Form a diversity committee as an ongoing way to listen to the perspectives of our members.

: Form a diversity committee as an ongoing way to listen to the perspectives of our members. Step three: Acknowledge that while our organization may be smaller, we will continue to be a Krewe of sisterhood. We will stand together arm in arm in support of each other, acknowledging our differences make us stronger, with love and respect in our hearts. We will remain dedicated to each other and continue to do good works in our community.

Carnival has always been a special time when all people stand shoulder to shoulder with the single purpose of enjoying the merriment of Mardi Gras.

My prayer is that where there are mistakes, there might be compassion. Where there is division, there might be unity. Where there is hurt, there might be healing. Where there is anger, there might be love.

JULIE LEA

Krewe of Nyx captain

New Orleans