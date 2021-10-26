Congress is about to invest in the building blocks of America by passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Our nation’s infrastructure is on the brink. Louisiana is ground zero.
A First Street Foundation study found that 25% of critical infrastructure — hospitals, airports, police and fire stations — is at extreme flood risk.
However, investing in resilient infrastructure can flip the script.
After Hurricane Katrina’s disastrous levee failures, leaders came together to invest in the coordinated levee project to protect New Orleans.
Thankfully, the levees held through Hurricane Ida. These investments show what can happen when we invest in the long-term resiliency of our communities.
However, Ida spotlighted the systemic weakness in our infrastructure, especially our power grid.
That is where the Invest in America Act, or the bipartisan infrastructure bill, could reshape Louisiana’s future.
It means finally fixing our failing bridges and roads. At least $6 billion will come to Louisiana in the next five years.
The bill also has funds for coastal community resiliency, broadband deployment, and billions to help harden our grid and avoid massive outages.
This is just a short list of what this legislation can accomplish for our state.
The investments in the infrastructure package are not just helpful, they will help keep Louisiana competitive, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and help defend against the threat of climate change.
America and Louisiana cannot afford to let partisan politics interfere with our recovery and progress.
I’m proud to stand united with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, in support of this bipartisan legislation. We can accomplish great things when we work together.
Hurricanes are not going away. Extreme weather is predicted to become stronger and more frequent due to climate change.
Many in Louisiana are exhausted from the sequence of loss, rebuilding and recovery. We must break the cycle.
TROY CARTER
member of Congress
New Orleans