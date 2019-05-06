Caster Semenya, a South African runner, must reduce her levels of testosterone to run in the Tokyo Olympics according to an official ruling. Evidently, high testosterone gives a runner an unfair advantage. Thus, the Olympic president said, “We stand firmly against discrimination of any kind.” I believe that being tall also gives a runner an unfair advantage. Given we cannot make people shorter, perhaps we should line people up for a race according to height with the shortest person up front and the tallest person in the back. I am not sure what we will do for gymnasts where being short is an advantage.
Jay Wiereman
retired
Metairie