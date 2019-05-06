Qatar Athletics Diamond League
Buy Now

South Africa's Caster Semenya, foreground, competes in the women's 800-meter final during the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, Friday, May 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) ORG XMIT: HAS157

 Kamran Jebreili

Caster Semenya, a South African runner, must reduce her levels of testosterone to run in the Tokyo Olympics according to an official ruling. Evidently, high testosterone gives a runner an unfair advantage. Thus, the Olympic president said, “We stand firmly against discrimination of any kind.” I believe that being tall also gives a runner an unfair advantage. Given we cannot make people shorter, perhaps we should line people up for a race according to height with the shortest person up front and the tallest person in the back. I am not sure what we will do for gymnasts where being short is an advantage.

Jay Wiereman

retired 

An historic disqualification at the Kentucky Derby -- then came plenty of Saints-Rams jokes

Metairie

View comments