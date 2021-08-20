Health care providers are facing so many questions about our response to COVID-19, questioning treatment protocols, our sources of information and the medical advice that we share. On behalf of our nurses and staff who have fought this unrelenting battle for 18 months, I have a question of my own. Why?
Why after 18 months of surges and shutdowns do people believe that this pandemic isn’t real? Why would health care professionals dedicate our lives to caring for you but lie about the impact of COVID-19? Why is it so easy to question and refute the mountain of scientific studies and evidence that tell us that these vaccines work and are safe but trust us implicitly when you are facing hospitalization and death?
Every day our staff comes in for 12-hour shifts, which usually turn into 15 hours. They suit up in hot and uncomfortable PPE after hearing people complain and get angry when asked to wear a mask. They care for patients of all backgrounds and ages with respect and compassion even though 89% of those patients are unvaccinated. We don’t have the luxury to turn a blind eye to our current surge and the danger it poses to our patients and ourselves.
We have seen more death throughout this pandemic than we did over decades of working in hospitals. As we continue to lose more patients, knowing many of them should be home with their families, we are also aware of the bigger toll this will take on all of us. We’re facing months — years — of trauma without a clear end in sight. But an end to this situation is possible.
I know this letter may not change anyone’s mind, but I feel compelled to say something. Because as difficult as it is to suit up and carry-on day after day, it’s even harder when our patients spend their last moments regretting not getting vaccinated.
We don’t want you to be the next patient who looks a nurse in the eye with regret as they leave this earth saying, “I wish I would have been vaccinated.”
TRACY MOFFATT
chief nursing officer, Ochsner Health
New Orleans