If our new COVID-19 reality has taught us anything, it’s the importance of public health, not just during crises, but every day.
In order to avoid or minimize future disasters of this nature, and better deal with the current one, we have to start taking a holistic approach to public health. We have to go beyond whether folks can access health care, and look more deeply at “social determinants of health.” These determinants include everything from diet and exercise to economic security — all of the factors that affect a person’s health.
Addressing the social determinants of health means looking at the root causes of why some people lead shorter, less healthy lives than others: poverty, poor educational outcomes, structural racism, and much more. It also means acknowledging that voting is a social determinant of health. In fact, it might be the most important social determinant of health.
In 2015, Louisiana elected Gov. John Bel Edwards, who had campaigned on expanding Medicaid. This simple decision has had a profound impact on public health in our state, allowing more than 480,000 Louisianans to gain health insurance. As thousands of our fellow citizens lose their jobs due to the pandemic, the Medicaid program will be there to ensure their health care expenses are covered.
Medicaid expansion also helped reduce racial inequities in our state’s health care system. The uninsured rate among black Louisianans fell from 17.3% in 2016 to 11.3% in 2018, and we’ve seen substantial improvements in measures of self-reported health.
Unfortunately, while many elected leaders strive to do the right thing by their constituents, others continue to put politics and profits above public health. Instead of working to expand health coverage, raise wages, and make housing more affordable, they introduce ineffective work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP benefits.
Groups like the one I lead, the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, have worked for years to center people in policy. But we’ve often met strong resistance from elected officials, even though polling shows overwhelming support for policies like a higher minimum wage, paid leave, and greater access to affordable health care.
Hopefully, this pandemic has created a moment that transcends partisan politics. The short-term remedies that are being discussed right now could easily be implemented long-term. But that will require political will, and political will is determined by our votes. That’s why using your voice and voting can be the most important social determinant of health.
ASHLEY SHELTON
executive director, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice
New Orleans