From left to right, Gov. John Bel Edwards, flanked by Dept. of Health and Hospitals Secretary Dr. Rebekah E. Gee, (center), shakes hands in January 2016 with his health care transition team co-chairs, Gary Wiltz, CEO of Teche Action Clinic, and Ronald A. Goux, president of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, at the State Capitol after Edwards signed his his first executive order to provide for Medicaid expansion in the state of Louisiana.