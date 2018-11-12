The Louisiana High School Athletic Association needs to end its discriminatory and unconstitutional practice of requiring student-athletes to provide Social Security numbers in order to register to play high school sports. Recently, the LHSAA released a letter to all member schools reminding school officials that students without social security numbers could not play. It was no coincidence that this letter was released just one week before the first games of the boys’ soccer season, a sport heavily populated with Hispanic children, many of whom don’t have the identification requirements that the LHSAA unfairly demands.
I worked last year at an urban public high school. I was able to utilize my experiences as a Division I college soccer player to coach and mentor the boys on our soccer team. For me, the ability to use my passion and experiences from 19 years of soccer, four of which were at the highest collegiate level plus two years of semi-professional playing experience to keep students engaged in learning was an incredible opportunity.
Many of these students are first-generation Americans or were brought to this country as young children, at no fault of their own. Most of their school day involves chaotic lessons in a language they do not understand. Sports are a way to tie them to our schools and our community and provide their only assimilation into schools and a culture that is vastly different and oftentimes unwelcoming. A lot of the student-athletes on our team come from families who pull them out of school early to go to work, and many of them have explicitly told me that they would drop out of school if they did not have the opportunity to play soccer. Through soccer, we set up weekly tutoring and study halls. We enabled a population of students who were chartered to become high school dropouts to have an internal reason to keep up their grades and stay in school.
Denying them the opportunity to play is both discriminatory and in direct violation of the 14th Amendment. It is also just plain wrong. There is no good reason for this identification requirement. High school sports have always been a pathway to feeling accepted and welcomed into a school. Feeling safe and welcomed in a school is the first and most important step to being able to learn and take academic risks. The more students are able to feel safe and welcomed at school, the more likely they will be to graduate. Denying this chance to some students based on something that is no fault of their own is wrong. We need to give more support to these students, not push them away from a chance to offer something to their community. Sports are absolutely a way to bring people together and the LHSAA is doing exactly the opposite of that.
Brooke Kemerer
teacher
Baton Rouge