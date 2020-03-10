I was saddened to learn of Professor Ed Renwick's recent passing.
As a Loyola political science alumnus, I was fortunate enough to take a number of Renwick's classes during my undergrad years. He was one-of-a-kind pollster and a great teacher. I was also fortunate to graduate from the Loyola Institute of Politics in 2005, under Renwick's leadership.
My fellow IOP classmates and I were exposed to an amazing behind-the-scenes look at Louisiana politics and campaigns in a way that most could only dream. His influence has continued to help guide me in my career and for that I am grateful.
GREGORY FERRARA
trade association president
Springfield, Virginia