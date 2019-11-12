Sometimes an opinion makes more of a statement by what it does not say than by what it says. Such was my reflection upon reading the recent letter by Charles Isbell.
Isbell paints a picture of what it would be like if U.S. senators acted like jurors are expected to behave in our justice system. Given current circumstances, it is a worthy speculation, but it misses an important point. Impeachment is a political, not a juridical event. Forgotten by many, this fact is nevertheless historically verified by the actions of the Founding Fathers. Therefore, by institutional design, senators are not expected to act like jurors. The far greater danger, in my opinion, is what if jurors acted like senators. The result would be catastrophic politicization of the justice system, a prospect that does not seem to bother the current leadership of the Democratic Party in the least.
Robert Hebert
economist
Baton Rouge