How does U.S. Sen. John Kennedy answer to his constituents about his blind support of President Donald Trump? I wonder how did his foot taste?
I quote the senator: “You know when that’s going to happen? When you look outside your window and see donkeys fly. It’s not going to happen. You can have your own opinions about President Trump, but I think most fair-minded people would have to agree he’s a smart man. And he’s not going to agree to open (the federal government) back up and then have Speaker Pelosi say, ‘Thank you very much, you get nothing.’”
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed more grace, more fortitude, more knowledge of the situation, more intelligence than Kennedy or the president did.
Just wanted to let the senator know that we are listening and watching, and we will remember.
Jennifer Jenkins
retired floral designer
Zachary