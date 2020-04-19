As a member of the Legislature, I am disappointed that the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs deferred action on the emergency declaration presented by Republican Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin regarding COVID-19.
Over 1,000 people in our state have died during the health crisis of COVID-19. We are living in an emergency situation and losing friends, relatives, and colleagues. Our state has tested higher per capita for positive cases of COVID-19 than many places around the world. Thankfully, my colleagues on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee voted in agreement that Louisiana is in an emergency.
The state of Louisiana still does not have a plan for voters who are impaired by health for the July and August 2020 elections. Ardoin was elected by 59% of the voters. I believe we must trust that he can build a temporary plan to accommodate voters. The voting rights of many of our citizens depend on safe changes to allow the most fragile among us to cast their ballots.
Louisiana is an unhealthy state. Data from the Louisiana Department of Health’s 2018 Health Report Card states that Louisiana ranks 46th in death due to heart disease and stroke, 45th in percentage of obese adults, and 47th in percentage of adults with diabetes. Ardoin’s plan allows for people with compromised health conditions to request mail-in ballots.
I urge the public to contact senators and representatives across Louisiana to support a temporary voting plan. Both the Senate and House committees must review the written emergency plan so that members of the Legislature can vote, as stated by R.S. 18:401.3.
Ardoin needs ample time to implement safe voting options for all of Louisiana’s citizens.
AIMEE ADATTO FREEMAN
state representative
New Orleans