Finally, an article with that is so true. The column for guys in the “Mother’s Day" edition of The Advocate.
I am a 74-year-old woman with four daughters and four granddaughters. I have never had an abortion, nor has anyone in my immediate family, but I do know women who have.
If it had been my decision for any reason to have an abortion, believe me, no man or government would have stopped me.
Men impregnate woman. They do not carry or birth babies. They often don’t even support or care for the babies. Legislators and judges are not part of every woman’s plight. They are not the decision-makers of a woman’s body.
Couples who are together in relationships where the woman is pregnant should discuss the possibility of something going wrong in childbirth. Then, and only then, if the unfortunate situation arises — save the baby or save the mother — could a man relay her decision to the doctor.
Thank goodness for Roe v. Wade. It is about human rights and a woman’s right to make her own decision. This country does not need to go any further backward.
We haven’t pushed for men to have vasectomies — wonder how they would like it if the tables were turned?
Thank you to Will Sutton for an honest, straightforward, sensible article.
KATHY ADERMAN
retired program manager
Baton Rouge