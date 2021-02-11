As a small-business owner in New Orleans bearing the economic brunt of the pandemic, I am tired of seeing other large establishments having possibly 100 people indoors standing/shopping/waiting in line and being close to one another.
These include airports, casinos, big box stores, wedding receptions, malls, schools, private events — all being able to remain open yet all we keep hearing is the spread is the result of restaurants/bars and to close them down.
Doctors clearly do not understand this pandemic. It has all been an educated guess and to keep blaming small-business owners of bars/restaurants when people are choosing to gather up in their homes privately and even to be in airports and travel in airplanes sitting two inches apart. Now, that is close contact.
Please explain to me the difference between sitting in an airplane next to someone vs. being in a restaurant/bar. Stop putting all the blame on restaurants/bars and trying to keep restricting only this industry. People are proving over and over they are choosing to gather together.
Small-business owners have spent money trying to adhere to the rules of the pandemic, which change monthly. Why do you want to keep restricting one industry? It doesn't make sense.
People have a right to earn a living. This seems that this would be a constitutional right, but the way the rules are written our governor and mayor can take away people's right to earn a living.
I did not know that one person could have this much power.
All jobs are essential. We all have a right to work. This approach to close down/limit capacity to bars/restaurants reflects a lack of leadership. Stop putting the blame on one industry.
A.S. HUMMEL
business owner
Mandeville