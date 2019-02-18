I am a former mayor who signed the U.S. Mayors’ Climate Protection Agreement in 2006 to reduce CO2. With the recent national publicity regarding climate change, I want to comment on New Orleans Airport’s new North Terminal and the extra CO2 as a result of the new facility.
The airport was proposed at $650 million for 30 gates, even though the current South Terminal has 42 gates and traffic is expanding. Little by little, we see of massive expenditures left out of the original proposal: An east-bound flyover for $150 million, additional parking for $70 million, adding an international area for $250 million, and more.
Using the airport’s FAA Environmental Impact Report, moving the terminal to the north side will add 27,000,000 miles of vehicle traffic and will add approximately seven minutes to airplane taxiing per flight. Other concerns might be extra CO2 from traffic delays as cars sit in idle. My calculations are an extra 50,000 metric tons.
The new north airport terminal has been called “world class,” but I have heard nothing as far as being it being LEED-certified for green building standards. In December, 15-year old Greta Thunberg spoke to the UN with a message: “Our biosphere is being sacrificed so that rich people in countries like mine can live in luxury. It is the sufferings of the many which pay for the luxuries of the few.” That message led to a recent student rally in the UK with the message: "If you do not act as adults, we will." The new airport terminal is the poster child showcasing living in luxury at the expense of the biosphere.
Beyond the CO2 issue, there is the is the new “airport wall” or sound barrier on Aberdeen Avenue, which divides the neighborhood of Susan Park in half. Other environmental issues are the jet fuel pipeline extension to the north side. Should there be concerns similar to the faulty sewer line? At a time when so many oppose a wall on the border, why has no elected official objected to dividing Susan Park in half?
The new terminal is designed to let in massive amounts of sunlight. It is time for some sunlight on this billion-dollar-plus project. One solution is to plant trees to offset the CO2 — and plant them where they can help with coast erosion as a double win.
Charles Marsala
former mayor, Atherton, California
New Orleans