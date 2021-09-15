I live in Texas, and have family all over Louisiana. When Hurricane Ida hit LaPlace, I was unable to make contact with an aunt and uncle there for almost 16 hours. But my dad’s cousin (who is retired from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries) was able to get in touch with Tyler Wheeler and Wendell Weeks, who personally went out for a wellness check. They even allowed me to speak to my aunt for a moment. When I thanked them, Tyler's response was: "If we were able to give you a sense of peace, then we have done our job.”
What Tyler and Wendell were unaware of until later that same day was that my dad passed away at the beginning of the year — on my parents’ 41st wedding anniversary. In past years, my dad and I worked together to keep in touch with all of our family in Louisiana during a hurricane. This was the first time I was doing this by myself. (My aunt is one of my dad’s seven siblings, and she was the only one in Louisiana that I could not make contact with after 9:30 that night when the hurricane hit.) It was bittersweet to do this without my dad by my side, but Tyler and Wendell helped me through that emotional time.
“Thank you” is not enough to say to them both. They were our angels that day, and my family will always be grateful for them.
ASHLEY GRAHAM
Baytown, Texas