As all the smart people try to figure out how to end gun violence by police officers, it amazes me that no one has thought about the fact that police shoot people because they have guns. As long as every time there is a call to 911, we send someone with a gun, too many times, someone will be shot. If you’re having a medical emergency, you need someone with medical expertise and experience, not a gun. If you’re having a landlord dispute, you need someone with legal experience and expertise, not a gun. If your house is on fire, you need someone with a water hose, not a gun. Unless you are not being robbed or beaten, there is no reason for someone to show up with a gun.
We don’t need to reduce police funding; we need to reduce police responsibilities. Emergency calls for help should be directed to those who can actually help, not make matters worse.
JAMES MCDUFFIE
special education consultant
New Orleans