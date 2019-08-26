I am writing to give thanks for the recent Advocate article by Pam Bordelon about Dr. Derrick Spell's book, "The Bite-Sized Guide to Getting Right-Sized!"
This year, I crossed the threshold of being eligible age-wise (60-plus) for the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging's Meals on Wheels, and even though I'm obsessive about regular exercise and a decent diet per my great wife, I've noticed I'm expanding a little more horizontally — like what Spell noted about when he "popped the button" on his lab coat.
My better half, Maria, got Spell's book recently and finished it in one day. She noted that while she has benefited so much per the Suzanne Fowler's "Light Weigh One King" holistic health approach to eating from a spiritual perspective that she utilizes, Spell's emphasis on including an appropriate habitual, exercise regimen has been a great complement to that.
I'll continue to run in many local fun races, like Spell noted he does, and continue to support many upcoming annual gatherings like the ALS Walk, the Alzheimer's Service of the Capital Area's Memory Walk/Run, as well as the Fat Boy 5K to keep things light and to keep from stretching too much horizontally.
And I also looked forward to going to my recent participation in the Pennington for Men's Health Day to take advantage of all the free health screenings available there, as well as the wonderful presentations provided, including the "For Men Only — Urology: Top Things That Affect Men Below The Belt!" by Dr. Andrew McCall, a urologist.
Keith John Paul Horcasitas
social worker
Baton Rouge