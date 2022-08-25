In Rich Lowry’s “Garland is leading justice into political abyss” column, he says “ … while (Donald) Trump’s moral blameworthiness for Jan. 6 is not in doubt, his legal culpability is.”
Once upon a time in politics, both sides could agree on what moral blameworthiness was and then take action to do something about it (Watergate). Those were the “good old days.”
In 2022, we have arrived at a point where if it can’t be proven a crime was committed, then there is no moral blameworthiness. So for Rich Lowry, what’s the only thing left to do? How about indict someone when there is probable cause of a crime?
Robert Mueller didn’t indict Trump because Trump was the then-current president. Now, Lowry proposes Trump (former president) shouldn’t be indicted because he is a likely future candidate for president (politics should prevail over the law?).
If this flies, the next case will be about some future candidate for president who wasn’t a former president thinking he shouldn't be indicted because he’s a candidate. Then candidates for all elected offices will think they are entitled to the same exemption. The end result: people running for elected office motivated because they can’t be indicted after they’ve announced. What kind of representative government would that lead to?
We either have a rule of law or we don’t.
THOMAS HUMBLE
retired engineer
Baton Rouge