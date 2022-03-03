Your article entitled "Trump praises Putin's moves" by Noland McCaskill of the Los Angeles Times was a nearly complete falsehood.
I heard the interview and it was nothing like described. Yes, Trump said Putin is smart and shrewd, but just maybe he really is. Declaring the areas "independent" sets up a much better excuse for whatever "peacekeeping" actions he decides to take.
Nothing Trump said implied he approved of or praised Putin's military actions. Unfortunately, I see these huge misrepresentations in your paper way too often, usually by the Associated Press. Also, it disturbs me how often the headline of an article completely contradicts what the facts show.
I am not by any means praising Vladimir Putin or his actions. I do wish we and Europe had handled this situation differently and earlier.
FREDERICK ZEAGLER
retired business owner
Baton Rouge