I believe the elephant in the room is missed by this newspaper's recent opinion, “Unity hard to find in politics, but particularly in State Capitol.” That is that the Biden administration is aggressively planning to infuse "critical race theory" into schools throughout the country through federal rules and regulations and with billions of dollars of taxpayer funding.
By now everyone should realize CRT is an anti-White racist theory and I agree with Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, that it’s past time for states and those of good will to fight back. One should not be fooled by the CRT proponents who describe the theory in terms such as “equity” and “culturally responsive teaching.” Sure, we can all agree with the newspaper's opinion that the House Education Committee chairman should generally try to be a unifier and that schools and universities should have primary responsibility for facilitating debate among students of critical issues of the day, but those aspirations are not possible given the federal government’s political weaponization of education policy.
After reading House Bill 564, it seems similar to other laws passed in other states and is precise with respect to what constitutes “divisive concepts” which should be absent from educators’ teaching lessons. To teach the ideas that Louisiana and the United States are systemically racist and that students should feel guilty about their race is inconsistent with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other primary laws of our country.
Lastly, with respect to Garofalo’s statement during several hours of discussions on the bill that its passage would in no event prevent a discussion of the “good, bad and ugly” of slavery, his opponents should understand the obvious that this is a figure of speech meant to convey that all aspects of the subject would continue to be able to be discussed. Perhaps his opponents are playing politics and perhaps even “playing the race card” (another figure of speech) in order to distract from having a real discussion about the pernicious effects of CRT.
LAWRENCE UTER
retired lawyer
Lafayette