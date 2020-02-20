Recently The Acadiana Advocate reported about the Guillory administration requesting a probe of Lafayette Utilities System — LUS. Several quotes were attributed to an elected official that were incorrect.
1. " … LUS and fiber are operated as a semigovernment agency …" Both LUS and LUS Fiber are not semigovernment entities. They are both clearly government-run public utilities. They are clearly part of Lafayette Consolidated Government; specifically, they are departments of LCG. In fact, there are many specific references to the Utilities Department in the Lafayette City-Parish Charter.
2. " … they get the benefit of being under LCG but haven't had oversight or accountability like government would." This is not a true statement. They are subject to all the audit requirements that LCG is. In fact, as a department of LCG, they are part and parcel of the reporting unit that comprises the LCG audit. In addition, they are subjected to annual (and sometimes more frequent) audits by the Louisiana Public Service Commission because of fiber and the existence of the Louisiana Local Government Fair Competition Act.
In addition, they have a requirement in their bond covenants that a consulting engineer (NewGen Strategies and Solutions) advise them on management issues and that engineer has to conduct a Comprehensive Engineering Report each year, which equates to an extensive operational audit. In addition, they have to follow regulations of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In addition, they have to undergo frequent audits by the North American Electric Reliability Corp., much of those audits focusing on IT security and compliance.
LUS and LUS Fiber are not some unsupervised, unaudited, recalcitrant renegade organizations operating without concern for scrutiny. On the contrary, I would argue they are the most scrutinized entities in the LCG family.
ANDREW DUHON
retired CPA
Lafayette