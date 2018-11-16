When President Trump, while running for office, said that he wanted to "drain the swamp," in Washington, D.C., many of us voters said yes. That sounded like a great idea.
He has a great start, but not in the way we wanted it to be. Forty-three in the House of Representatives, all Republicans, decided to retire. Throw in a couple or so senators, and the swamp is starting to be drained.
Now as for the Democratic Party folks, you cannot get them off the dole with a D-6 Caterpillar trying to drag them out of D.C. They will bleed every dime from the taxpayers that they can get. They can be deaf, blind and over 90 years old and in a wheelchair while still receiving that salary and all the benefits that they voted for themselves.
The Democrats stick together on everything. They just stick there until voted out of office or they die in office. Then we pay their families a lot of money and pay for a hero's funeral for fighting our president every step of the way.
Barry Raffray
retired petrochemical distribution director
Plaquemine