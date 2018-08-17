I'm quite disappointed the editors of The New Orleans Advocate did not join with other newspapers around the country with a message affirming freedom of the press. President Donald Trump and his supporters attack the press as "the enemy of the people." We are subscribers, and if we thought the press was the enemy, we would not pay for a subscription.
Of the four columnists on a recent opinion page, three, Byron York, George Will and Rich Lowry, are conservatives against James Gill, writing about beer. Of the locals, Stephanie Grace and cartoonist Walt Handelsman are treasures on your opinion pages. Please hold on to them. Jeff Sadow's columns are a pathetic waste of space.
I understand The Advocate leans conservative, but defense of the First Amendment is not partisan, and an editorial in support of a free press was the least you could do, but, sadly, you failed.
June Butler
retired librarian
Thibodaux