Since 1976, the Hyde Amendment has prohibited federal spending on abortion care, denying health care to folks enrolled in Medicaid, federal employees, Peace Corps volunteers, Native Americans served by the Indian Health Services, folks in federal prisons and detention centers, active military and veterans.
But in 2020, the federal Hyde Amendment is far from the only restriction limiting reproductive freedom — especially in Louisiana. In fact, we have among the strictest restrictions on abortion access in the nation, including a patchwork of laws that add medically-unnecessary regulations designed to make abortion access more complicated and more expensive.
And abortion is headed back to the Supreme Court. On March 4, the Supreme Court will hear a case from our own backyard — June Medical Services vs. Gee. At stake is a 2014 Louisiana law, not currently in effect, that would require abortion providers to have medically unnecessary and often impossible-to-obtain admitting privileges at a local hospital. If it goes into effect, this law threatens to close two of the remaining three clinics in Louisiana, depriving Louisianians of the ability to make our own health care decisions.
The people who will be hit hardest are those who already face the most profound obstacles to accessing health care — low-income folks, black, indigenous and other people of color, young folks, immigrant communities and people who live in rural areas.
At the New Orleans Abortion Fund, we hear from these individuals daily. Often, our callers must choose between buying groceries for their family or paying for their abortion. They forgo bills, take out loans, borrow from family and send out desperate calls to strangers to help fund the health care that they want.
Medically unnecessary laws that close clinics, such as the one before the Supreme Court, subject people who live in poverty to massive burdens, while people of means will always be able to access the health care they want. It is unjust and un-American to deny people health care due to their identities, their race, their interactions with the justice system or their financial status.
As we remember Roe and look toward this next Supreme Court case, we in Louisiana must recognize that “the right to choose” is not enough. Choice means nothing without access and when folks in our communities must drive hundreds of miles, take out loans and miss multiple days of work simply to access abortion, the issue is clearly not choice alone.
STEFFANI BANGEL
executive director, New Orleans Abortion Fund
New Orleans