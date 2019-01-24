The League of Women Voters of Lafayette mourns this week. Thetis Cusimano, our friend, our mentor, and our leader, has passed away.
Those of us who had the great pleasure of knowing Thetis are likely now reflecting on the words of encouragement she freely provided, the countless emails she sent flush with wisdom, facts, ideas, and her not-so-gentle nudges that pushed us to work a little harder, dig a little deeper, and check our facts. She was relentless, judicious, prolific, intrepid, formidable — and she was generous.
She opened her home to us for meetings, she fed us when we were hungry, she nourishedus when we needed comfort. Thetis made a great chicken salad sandwich, but it was her tremendous intellect and sharp wit that sustained so many of us in our advocacy. Thetis committed hours of her time to understand problems we were tackling, yet she rarely took credit for her efforts. I doubt there is a past or present elected official in Lafayette who has not received a letter, phone call or visit from Thetis.
Her extensive professional resume and history of service is a testament to her commitment to community and country. Thetis was an educator who championed the dignity of every child. She was instrumental in bringing the issues of adequate school facilities to our attention. Thetis never stopped fighting for good government, leading efforts to educate Lafayette on the many different aspects of Lafayette’s governing authorities and challenging those authorities when problems surfaced. She studied and helped to outline League policy positions on Louisiana’s retirement system, charter schools, and voting access. Thetis traveled the state recruiting new members and assisting new League chapters. Thetis exemplified all the best things about the League; focused on educating herself and sharing knowledge with others, fighting for good government and tackling issues without backing down, and recognizing that power is best practiced when it’s derived from the many. She nurtured us, and we are the better for it. Lafayette is too.
We are grateful to the family Thetis so loved, Richard and their children, for sharing her with us. We will carry on her fight.
Kathleen Espinoza
League of Women Voters
Lafayette