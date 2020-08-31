A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier crosses Delphine Street Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, as he makes deliveries in Baton Rouge's Mid City area. U.S. postmaster general Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would 'suspend' several of his cost-cutting operational changes to mail delivery that critics blamed for widespread delays and said could disrupt the November election, 'to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.' It was a reversal for DeJoy, who is set to testify Friday before the U.S. Senate.