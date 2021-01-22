On Nov. 3, roughly 62% of Louisianians voted in favor of Constitutional Amendment 1, which adds the following language to Louisiana’s constitution: “to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution.”
The amendment — arguably unnecessarily duplicative, as La. R.S. § 40:1061 already provides that any reversal of Roe vs. Wade would “restor[e] to the state of Louisiana the authority to prohibit abortion” — readies the state Legislature to ban abortions without exception.
Without getting into the unintended negative consequences of the amendment and other restrictive access laws, the amendment’s passage should serve as a call to action for the Legislature to fix existing inequities among the state’s Medicaid programs — specifically with regard to LaMOMS, LaCHIP, LaCHIP Phase IV and LaCHIP Affordable Plan.
Currently, a pregnant woman living in a household that makes more than 138% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines ($23,796 annually for a two-person household) is ineligible for LaMOMS and thus may not be able to obtain necessary prenatal care for her unborn child.
In contrast, LaCHIP is available to children living in households making up to 217% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines ($37,416 annually for a two-person household). Such a large disparity in access for unborn children is inexcusable in a state that holds itself out as righteously pro-life. If Louisiana wants to defend children, both living and unborn, it must do so equitably.
As a member of the Parent Leadership Training Institute, a signature program of the city of New Orleans' Office of Youth and Families, I will be leaning on the 106 state senators and representatives who authored the amendment to remedy the unconscionable inequities that unborn children face with respect to health care access.
If the state considers a fetus to be an unborn child with the same rights as all children, it must align its policies to reflect its values. As such, the Legislature must raise the income eligibility requirements for LaMOMS and LaCHIP Phase IV to meet those of LaCHIP and LaCHIP Affordable Plan during its next session.
ANNE B. HOSKINS
lawyer
New Orleans