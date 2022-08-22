A conservative “government watchdog” group has gotten itself sued after using what nbc.com called “extreme rhetoric.” Some of that rhetoric was aimed at Amanda Jones, president of the Louisiana School Librarian Association and librarian at Live Oak Middle School in Livingston Parish, who says she’s been harassed and defamed by the group in online postings.
Referring to Jones’ recent address to the Livingston Parish Library Board, one post asked, “Why is she fighting so hard to keep sexually erotic and pornographic materials in the kid’s section?” In fact, she told the board, “Nobody is putting pornography in the children’s section of the library.”
Using baseless assertions and innuendo to assault the character and motives of a peer-honored, dedicated educator like Jones is despicable.
AL GODOY
retired producer
Baton Rouge