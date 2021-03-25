March has brought good news to the great Bayou State. More than 1 million people in Louisiana have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The new modified Phase 3 has the loosest rules since the pandemic began. A sense of normalcy is coming back as Louisianans can now go to bars and listen to live indoor music.
However, the adverse effects of the pandemic are far from over. Louisiana has been successfully combating COVID-19, but many countries do not have the same resources we have. Along with saving lives around the world, we can be part of protecting the health and well-being of all Americans. We need empowered leaders to prepare for future pandemics with a coordinated strategy.
That is why I urge you to call or email your local House representative asking him or her to co-sponsor the Global Health Security Act. This bipartisan bill portrays U.S. leadership in international health security while also protecting U.S. national security interests.
Tell your representative to help the world reduce the number of coronavirus deaths while bringing back the days of enjoying Louisiana without a mask. It’s as easy as spending three minutes on https://borgenproject.org/action-center/.
RAYNA WOLFF
college student
New Orleans