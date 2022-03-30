Froma Harrop’s article shows many people who get public attention don’t understand the energy situation.
Few civilized countries have replaced existing energy forms with what many call “clean energy.” When one studies the matter thoroughly, “clean energy” is a misnomer. As long as countries such as Russia, China and India continue their fast-paced building of coal-burning plants, coal-burning reductions remain a dream.
Our carbon emissions are responsible for only a small fraction of the global warming. It would be wonderful if a worldwide effort to reduce global warming existed, but even NATO has been ineffective at developing a consensus and following through with some positive course of action. When something as significant as invasion and war trigger no real response from our civilized countries, global warming will only get lip service.
Fossil fuels will never be replaced. Batteries, windmills, solar panels, etc. require petroleum products for their manufacturing. Additionally, where does the electricity come from that is generated to charge the batteries? Batteries do not make electricity!
The production of electric vehicles has truly been “putting the cart before the horse.” Our infrastructure is years away from charging all the vehicles required, not to mention the associated elevated cost to come. Want an inexpensive source of clean energy? The U.S. can provide it with natural gas — oh, but that’s a fossil fuel.
When oil companies see political stabilization, they will invest in American production. Historically it’s been the smaller companies that drilled and found the oil or gas. Investors in those smaller companies are afraid to make multi-year commitments just to see the U.S. political situation become unstable once more. Unfortunately, today’s politicians simply put the monkey (and the expense) on the back of the American taxpayer and amble on as to why we should all pay more.
KERRY REDMANN JR.
engineer
Mandeville