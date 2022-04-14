In the wake of Hurricane Ida, President Joe Biden and I, along with four other regional leaders, sat together to talk through recovery efforts and discuss what the people of Lafourche Parish needed to rebuild following the storm. We talked about resilience. We talked about opportunity. We talked about building a better future for the families of Lafourche Parish.
But today, continued uncertainty around offshore leasing has put America’s energy industry — and the livelihood of Lafourche Parish families — in jeopardy. America’s five-year offshore oil lease program is set to expire at the end of June. If the program lapses, Louisiana’s offshore oil production would face significant uncertainty that could result in business closures, job losses, and steeper fuel prices for people in our state and across the nation.
Port Fourchon services nearly 100% of deepwater energy production in the United States. To the residents of Lafourche Parish, Port Fourchon — and the offshore energy industry it supports — is vital to daily life.
Five of the top ten Lafourche Parish employers operate from or utilize Port Fourchon. These businesses provide the tax base for Lafourche Parish to support community services like after school programs, economic development assistance, public works, and emergency preparedness. Offshore activity serves as an economic base for our levee and water districts as well.
Lafourche Parish also has the infrastructure and workforce to become a hub for innovative technologies, like offshore wind, that will support future American energy production. Without stable domestic energy markets to carry us into the years ahead, these energy solutions are at risk.
It is imperative that President Biden demonstrate strong leadership and renew a five-year offshore lease program that will guide the responsible production of offshore energy. The vitality of Lafourche Parish, Louisiana’s economy, and future of U.S. energy production hang in the balance.
CHETT CHIASSON
executive director, Port Fouchon/South Lafourche Airport
Galliano