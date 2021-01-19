Amazingly, there must not be a single person in the entire coverage area of The Advocate and The Times-Picayune who either supported Donald Trump or was concerned about the integrity of the Nov. 3 election. At least that is what is reflected by the Advocate's coverage and its opinion and letters pages.
While the violence at the Capitol was disturbing, many do not believe that Donald Trump was the proximate cause of the violence — the rioters started storming the Capitol building while Trump supporters were still listening to him speak. The effect of the violence was to immediately shut off all debate about the election when there were many things yet to be debated.
Many of us would like to thank our Louisiana representatives and Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville, for standing up for their constituents and their concerns about the election. I am certain that this newspaper's coverage of this issue is leaving out many of its subscribers.
JEFF WITTENBRINK
lawyer
Baton Rouge