Reading the July 28 editorial on “Journalism’s sustainability more vital in era of misinformation,” raised questions on what sustains journalism.
My belief is that truth and unbiased reporting of the current events that affect our lives are paramount. The fact that the availability of information and misinformation is delivered through advances in technology is acknowledged. But who determines what is misinformation? Are truths being suppressed as disinformation? Is all suppressed information disinformation?
The Democrats are using the COVID-19 pandemic as their rallying call to cover their failing governance.
Meanwhile, crime is running rampant in many major cities and the southern border is being overrun by illegal immigrants. Approximately 1.2 million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border since the Biden administration took over. This is more people than the population in nine of the United States. This is approximately one-fourth of the population of Louisiana. Imagine a group gathering equivalent to 12 times the capacity of Tiger Stadium.
These illegal immigrants are being scattered throughout this country, some here in Louisiana, unfiltered and with no accountability. In this same issue of this newspaper there were nine COVID-19-related articles, none on the southern border. Looking back in the Tuesday, July 27 issue, there were also nine Covid-19-related articles, none on the southern border. This seems to be the norm.
Which is worse then, disinformation, or suppressed information? So, will The Times-Picayune and The Advocate be able to sustain in this era of misinformation? And/or suppressed information?
TERRY DANTIN
retired civil engineer
Thibodaux