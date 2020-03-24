I am writing to draw light on an example of inappropriate behavior from the city of New Orleans during crisis. I love this city, but very quickly, after relocating here, realized the city’s governing bodies are quite out of whack.
Today, I'm referring to parking. The ticketing and towing is out of control. As I am in the service industry, I have had many conversations with tourists who are angry, vowing never to return because there is nowhere to park and you can pretty much assume you are going to get a ticket wherever you park.
I live in the French Quarter and just had one of the merry band of ticket-givers threaten me with a ticket because I was unloading groceries and she thought my wife's tone was not appropriate. She actually suggested I, instead, park across the street to unload (in a no-parking space) but I'm quite certain, if in the right mood, she would have given me a ticket there.
Ticket-givers are mean, nasty, moody and are driving people out of the Quarter. Ticketing is based on how they're feeling that particular day, and I have witnessed their mercy to their friends.
Living in the Quarter, I am forced to move our car twice a week to avoid "street cleaning" that, in actuality, probably happens about every fourth time. (It's so obvious it is all about the city making money!) I move my car to comply, as I should. However, I am really not happy to see more tow-trucks than normal hauling cars from the Quarter during this coronavirus, end-of-days scare.
Many of us have just lost our jobs. Do we really need a ticket and a towing fee hanging over our heads? It is really in poor taste. And the merry band of ticket-givers are out, ticketing away!
I think a pandemic should warrant a little leniency. This city is hungry for money, and the misappropriation of funds is glaringly evident. I don't believe in anarchy, and I do think there must be rules, but should we really be handing out tickets and towing cars during a pandemic? Is that the most important item on our checklist?
I would really love to see the governing bodies of this city work harder to embrace tourists, making it easier for them to be our guests. Also, people of New Orleans should not live in fear that their vehicle will disappear at any given time and not by criminals. Let's try to not drive people away from this amazing city.
DEREK CHILDS
server
New Orleans