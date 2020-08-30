Watching briefings on Hurricane Laura, I reflected on the horrible event of 63 years ago in the same area in 1957, known as Hurricane Audrey, with a death toll of over 500 and the bodies of many family members never recovered.
Living on the Texas-Louisiana border in Orange, Texas, and home from college, we knew the weather was going to be bad but had no information as is available today regarding tropical storms and hurricanes. My brothers and I were throwing the football around during the day in our neighborhood near the Sabine River on the state line.
History reflects the horror of the losses in Cameron Parish and area where the storm surge devastated the entire area, wiping out everything in it and the people as well. Many stories exist among survivors of that catastrophe as to all the circumstances of such a disaster.
Obviously information was not available that would have forecasted such circumstances that would have prevented all those unnecessary loss of lives. I remember that I helped my Dad fill sandbags for hours along the Sabine River later to help prevent damages to schools and neighborhoods on the Texas side of the river in Orange, and all the services the Red Cross tried to provide people who could help in the aftermath.
Fortunately, today we have the weather information that can save lives when the circumstances develop and the methods of communicating that to the people who can be affected. It is critical for people to take the information seriously and take the measures necessary to prevent what happened in 1957.
JACK KYLE
retired, corporate affairs
Baton Rouge