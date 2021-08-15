Attorney General Jeff Landry's email to his employees on how to avoid mask and COVID-19 immunization mandates reflects a new low for his office.
His "Idiot's guide to Prolonging COVID in Louisiana" reminds me of an Earl Long antic. At least when the former governor, Uncle Earl, went crazy in 1959, his wife Blanche had the wherewithal to get him committed to a mental institution. I wish Landry's wife would step up to the plate as did Miz Blanche, but it may be too late.
Former Gov. Bobby Jindal gutted the state's mental health system a few years back, and Uncle Earl's old bed ain't dere no more.
BROBSON LUTZ
physician
New Orleans