I was one of the 12,000 plus Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers that went on strike against the federal government in 1981. The country was led by Ronald Reagan then, one helluva better leader then than we have now in President Donald Trump.
Our strike was illegal, but we as PATCO Union members thought that we could not be replaced and would succeed in our illegal strike. We were outsmarted!
We went on strike on a Monday morning, and Reagan, through advice from the secretary of transportation and the FAA administrator, gave us initially until Wednesday to come back to work. The deadline was extended to that Friday.
I and one other controller came back to work Wednesday, and one other came back Friday. I was working at MSY, New Orleans Approach Control. We did not know that the FAA was checking to see how many union members would probably not strike when they opened up a bid (job offer) for planning purposes only to supervisory positions.
We also did not know the FAA had negotiated to bring in Air Force and Navy controllers to supplement non-striking controllers, striking controllers that came back to work, and the administrative workers at each air traffic facility who were former controllers. The FAA also hired personnel to work in the air traffic facility performing non-control functions.
Unlike today’s president, Reagan did not shoot from the hip. The passage of information on the strike went like this: Each air traffic facility manager passed on his status to the regional air traffic division manager, the division manager passed on their status to the regional manager. The regional manager passed on his status to the FAA administrator, the FAA administrator passed on his information to the secretary of transportation who then briefed Reagan.
Reagan did not say something outrageous on Monday, and take it back on Tuesday, blaming the reporters for reporting “fake news.” Reagan was a straight shooter. I don’t think the country can stand four more years of Trump; he has to go.
WILLIE PRICE
retired FAA air traffic manager
New Iberia