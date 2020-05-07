In Jefferson Parish, we provide students with the education they deserve to succeed in life and make our world a better place. As a mom, I serve as president of the School Board advocating for 50,000 children across a portfolio of schools. We implemented bold reform strategies for students and are seeing increases in graduation rates, career-technical education credentials, student mastery rates and overall district performance.
This year, our internal data was tracking for our most successful district performance in years. We were moving full steam ahead. Now, COVID-19 is attempting to grind our progress to a hard stop. It can’t be successful; it won’t be successful.
Initially, we provided guidance on sanitation and proper hygiene. Once buildings were shuttered, our system responded with a host of supports for students and families.
This is uncharted territory for everybody and we push forward. We are serving nearly 15,000 curbside meals daily. We built online learning resources to support every grade level. We loaned thousands of Chromebooks. We provided paper-based resources for families without technology access.
We developed a homework helpline in multiple languages and an emotional support helpline for those feeling stressed or overwhelmed. We trained nearly 3,000 teachers on distance learning. We held virtual celebrations. We announced July graduations so our Class of 2020 gets the recognition they deserve. We obsessively communicated with our families.
We still have challenges, complicated by unknowns. But we also know some things. We know we must maintain a continuity of learning. We know we need instructional recovery. We know all students need devices and internet access for next year.
We know we must be efficient in a declining economy. We know we need innovative processes and schedules to hold school in the future. We also know we’ll be OK; we know we’ll persevere.
Our superintendent, administration and school employees have been dynamic. Our parents have been understanding. Our students have been resilient. Let there be no doubt — we are committed to kids.
As a mom who happens to serve as the president of the largest school system in Louisiana, I will do my part to advance our school system. We will continue our progress for this community.
While researchers search for a vaccine for this virus, our school system will develop strong learning treatments to best serve students.
While educational methods have changed, our commitment to educational progress has not. We will get through this together and we will be stronger.
TIFFANY KUHN
president, Jefferson Parish School Board
Metairie