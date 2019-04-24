Residents in New Orleans monitored last week’s foreboding weather forecast with high anxiety. As luck would have it, the city avoided disaster as the heavy rains never came as predicted. But the outcome could have been very different, and no one wants to rely on luck. The shortcomings of the city’s drainage system are no secret, and each storm carries with it the threat of substantial flooding. We must collectively work toward solutions for the short and long terms. That is why, like many, we are encouraged by the negotiations led by the city for much-needed revenue for infrastructure improvements, including the city’s beleaguered drainage system. Championed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, this landmark agreement would be a historic win for New Orleans. It is discouraging, then, that the negotiations are not progressing effectively. For the sake of the immediate and continued future of our city, it is imperative that the parties reach an agreement.
The agreement is desperately needed, but the funds at stake are only a drop in the bucket. The drainage system has been underfunded and undermaintained for decades, over multiple mayoral administrations. While Cantrell did not create this problem, it is now hers to solve, and she has risen to the occasion, accepting full responsibility and accountability. Recent census data indicates that, for the first time since Hurricane Katrina, the city's population has stopped growing. Without assurances the city will invest significantly in essential drainage infrastructure, we cannot expect people to continue to choose to live, work, and invest in New Orleans.
Current funding is inadequate to pay for the maintenance of essential infrastructure facilities, including drainage, and future needs. The negotiations must result in an agreement. The agreement being negotiated will not alone solve the city’s infrastructure challenges, but it would be another positive step by Cantrell to shore up the city’s overstressed infrastructure. The Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region supports the negotiations, and stands ready to actively engage in the implementation of whatever agreement emerges.
Joseph S. Exnicios
chair, Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region
New Orleans