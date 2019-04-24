Sewerage & Water Board Executive Director Ghassan Korban listens to Mayor LaToya Cantrell speak before cutting the ribbon of the Fleur De Lis Drive road improvement project between 30th Street and Old Hammond Highway in the Lakeview neighborhood in New Orleans, La., Friday, April 12, 2019. The project included replacing water, sewerage and drainage lines, repaving the roadway, and installing new ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections.