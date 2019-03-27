After reading “Officials condemn King’s Katrina remarks”, I should have just counted my blessings that the conservatives and The Advocate were actually in agreement about something. But, as usual, instead of studying this situation a little bit deeper, it was far easier for everyone to pile on with taunts of “racist” and “insensitive” in regards to King’s comments. Please don’t misunderstand; I think Steve King is a jerk. That said, he’s a jerk who might just have a point.
The only thing wrong with King’s assessment of New Orleanians waiting for the government to save them after Katrina is that this isn’t unique to New Orleans, or even Louisiana for that matter. King can brag about how Iowans help each other in tough times, but make no mistake, we live in a country that has become quite used to waiting for Big Government to swoop in and fix our lives after a tragedy. In my opinion, FEMA is a classic example of government run amok. When I was a kid, a hurricane would blow through now and then, damaging our house or other property. After the wind died down, we went outside and assessed the damage. If we had insurance to cover the damage, we made a claim. If not, we just fixed whatever was damaged. That system seemed to work pretty good. For those who weren’t as fortunate, folks pitched in and helped out their neighbors. I think that’s what King was clumsily trying to articulate. Whether Iowans actually practice this today, I don’t know. I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and tip my hat to them if they do. Whether we want to admit it or not, we’ve all grown far too dependent on agencies such as FEMA. After the 2016 flood, I, like many of you, helped people who suffered loss. But in the midst of this, abuse of the system and even abuse of the kindness of others was very apparent. I know of one local church whose members gutted houses and replaced sheetrock. The pastor of one church told me he was getting requests from folks who had expensive homes who could very likely afford to pay a contractor. Some of these same folks not only accepted free material and labor, they openly complained about the quality of the work.
Really? And let’s not forget about the debacle with FEMA trailers after Katrina and the 2016 floods. If FEMA gave me a trailer to live in for a year, I’d be very appreciative, but when FEMA begins the process to retrieve the trailers, folks are up in arms about FEMA’s insensitivity, and FEMA extends deadlines again and again. Far-right conservatives want to reduce the size and scope of government, but even in the very red parish of Livingston, it’s hard to tell a conservative from a liberal when it comes to accepting help from Big Government. Liberals, who like a hand-out, are simply following a well-established path, but conservatives who rail about government waste should at least consider declining the largesse of FEMA and other giveaway programs unless there’s no other choice.
John Singleton
equipment designer
Livingston