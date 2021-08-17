The Board of Elementary and Secondary Schools (BESE) must uphold the governor's mask mandate in Louisiana K-12 schools. There is already evident that mask optional or bans on mask mandates result in more cases of COVID-19.
According to The Washington Post (Aug.13): In Palm Beach County Florida, 440 students were sent home to quarantine in just the first two days of school. In Mississippi, at least 1,000 students and school employees have tested positive and more than 4,400 students are quarantining.
In Arkansas, the governor prevented school districts from mandating masks and now regrets that decision. There, 1,200 students have been quarantined, 100 students and staff members tested positive since the beginning of the school year.
In South Carolina in Kershaw County as of Thursday morning, 665 students and school employees are in quarantine after at least 128 students and 23 employees tested positive. The state's superintendent of education has "urged lawmakers to reconsider the state's ban on mask mandates."
According to The Advocate, after the first week of school in Louisiana, there were 5,320 cases of COVID-19 in children aged 5-17. Our hospitals in Louisiana are nearing capacity. Louisiana schools should set an example of how to protect our communities, should help take the pressure off of our hospitals and must protect the health of students and school employees.
Supporting the governor's mask mandate may not be popular with some parents, but it is the responsibility of BESE and every school in the state to do it anyway. If BESE decides to leave it up to school districts, more children and staff will get sick and some will die. BESE needs to take a stand for all of Louisiana schools and their students, and support the mask mandate.
JANE BROUSSARD
retired teacher
LaPlace