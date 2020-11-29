Edward Pratt can't seem to write a column without scolding and abusing those of us who don't like to wear masks to combat COVID-19. To him, the issue is simple: If you are a decent person who cares about your fellow Americans, you will wear a mask and save lives. The issue is not so simple.
First, while Joe Biden frequently snarls "the science" says we need to wear masks, the question of mask-wearing is not a scientific question but rather a public-health question. The science tells us that if interstate speed limits were 55 instead of 70, fewer people would die in accidents.
But the scientists are not the sole arbiters of what the speed limit should be. There are other factors besides the death rate that are considered in setting speed limits.
Similarly, scientists can opine about the alleged benefits of wearing masks, but this does not settle the policy question. Even if scientists were the proper arbiters of public health policy, science is by no means settled about the efficacy of masks. While some of our public-health officials advocate wearing masks, other eminent medical scientists say masks provide little or no benefit in containing the spread of viruses. Even our Centers for Disease Control recently acknowledged the absence of hard evidence confirming benefits of mask-wearing.
Mask mandates are a classic "feel-good" measure. But they are not harmless. They give some people a false sense of security, and they incentivize obnoxious virtue-signaling in others.
Pratt openly sneers at those of us who care about our "rights." Perhaps his sentiment would be justified if COVID-19 were the bubonic plague or some other existential threat to humanity. But it's not.
The official death rate is vastly overstated because of the practice of counting all persons who die while testing positive for COVID-19 as "COVID-19 deaths," even when those persons actually die of a different condition.
What concerns me is the willingness of so many Americans to capitulate to mask mandates without requiring coherent justifications for them. Pratt's heart is probably warmed by the spectacle of school-age children — who are at practically at no risk from COVID-19 — standing at a bus stop dutifully wearing their masks. But for some of us, such a scene is heartbreaking.
Mask mandates may seem like a little thing. But some of us worry that the current mandates are just a dry run for mask mandates and other authoritarian measures (such as extended economic shut-downs) in response to "climate change" or any other crisis du jour. For us, refusing to wear a mask is resistance to the disturbing trend of increasing tyranny in our county.
GEORGE LUCE
lawyer
Prairieville