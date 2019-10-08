Congratulations to the coastal parishes and their attorneys that have settled their coastal damage lawsuits against Freeport-McMoRan. I hope other oil and gas companies admit to their role in the erosion of our coast and settle their cases as well. Nearly 100 firms that have profited from decades of mineral production in south Louisiana have to answer as to why their marsh canals, waste pits and other destructive practices were not repaired, as required by law.
The leaders of St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St. John, Vermilion and Cameron parishes deserve praise for pressing these lawsuits. They have braved the condemnation of the powerful oil and gas industry and its allies. Few elected officials have shown this type of courage in our state because oil and gas has been and continues to be our leading special interest.
Despite the industry’s own research that says easily a third of our erosion crisis is of their doing, the lobbyists for oil and gas continue to deny responsibility. To them I ask: If it was your land that was damaged by another party, would you look the other way?
Freeport-McMoRan acknowledged its role and is agreeing to help Louisiana restore its wetlands. When will the other companies do likewise?
FOSTER CAMPBELL
member, Public Service Commission
Bossier City