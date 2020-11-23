I applaud Blaize Cain’s exercising his freedom of speech in expressing his opinion in print in his Nov. 18 letter about keeping Louisiana businesses open during the pandemic, currently spiking again in Louisiana.
I don’t understand, however, his indignation and inference of violation of free speech when muted by Judge Thomas Morvant for shouting out during an online court hearing. Whether via video, or in courtroom, judges do not permit members of the public that are not a party to the proceedings to interject. We have the right to attend and watch, but the obligation to observe courtroom and judicial procedure.
I object to Cain’s message to the people: “Open your business back up; if everyone does so, there is nothing gross government control can do.” What if there was a similar call to disregard government mandates or curfews during other health and safety events such as hurricane disaster recovery, evacuations due to hazardous substance releases or orders to evacuate in advance of severe storms and flooding.
It is selfish and irresponsible to advocate disregarding government health and safety directives that are solely for the purpose of keeping Louisianans healthy and alive, much as I regret the consequences to bar and restaurant workers and other small businesses. It’s not solely government mandates that are affecting these businesses, but the reduced patronage due to citizens deciding to stay home. I’m not surprised by the inevitable labeling and demonizing by Cain: “Please keep the communist agenda in the Democratic attic.”
What communist agenda? Is Cain willing to say the same thing about the similar business restrictions and mask mandates by Republican governors including Maryland’s Larry Hogan, North Dakota’s Doug Burgum or Ohio’s Mike DeWine? Do they have a “communist agenda” also?
Or are they like Gov. John Bel Edwards, simply doing their job to protect the public? Such rubbish to scream “communist” at Edwards, but not a surprise considering the constant fearmongering, demonizing, hateful and false rhetoric and conspiracy theories over the past several years.
Apparently, its OK for a totalitarian king-president to demonize or purge his enemies (honest patriots who doing their jobs), disparage and attempt to suppress the media as “the enemy of the people” all in classic communist fashion. But no — it's “King” Edwards who has a communist agenda.
With rampant and false "communist/socialist" labeling nowadays, are we back in Sen. Joseph McCarthy's era? How well did those accusations and divisiveness work out for him and the country?
RICHARD HIRSCH
retired project director
Livonia