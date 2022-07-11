Let me first state an obvious bias: Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer was my second hire as my aide in the Louisiana State Legislature way back in the '70s. He is a brilliant jurist and a terrific human being.
He deserves the right to place himself on the November ballot for reelection to the court from the very district I served for 25 years in the US Congress.
Reapportionment is an important function of each state legislature every 10 years. I have a serious beef with the process that, while based upon good intentions, has now politically resegregated our country into super liberal and super conservative election districts, principally along racial lines.
The goal was to encourage districts where Black candidates had a reasonable chance for election. That part has worked well.
But the concept was carried to an extreme, guaranteeing results with super majorities, rather than creating fair opportunities. The result has been the loss of diverse districts and more and more polarization.
So I commend efforts to go back to the original intent of the National Voting Rights Act.
But this effort to stop a vital election for our state Supreme Court, because of objections to the job the Louisiana Legislature did on reapportionment, is just wrong.
If we need to restructure our Supreme Court and to create more seats or more diverse opportunities, then check that job to the elected representatives who are elected by us to make those decisions, rather than to an individual judge who puts a stop to our called election in November.
Justice Weimer deserves to be on the ballot. Louisiana deserve the right to re-elect him or not.
Please let us end all this political game playing for the time being, and put the issue back in our Legislature, where it belongs, rather than in a courtroom where our voting citizens are left out of the decisions.
BILLY TAUZIN
former member of Congress
Washington, D.C.