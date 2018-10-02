I found Michael Hale's recent letter to be disingenuous. Hale likes to "cherry pick" the facts. Briefly:
North Korea and South Korea seem to be getting together and moving on. No missiles from North Korea in months. The Korean problem has been festering for over 50 years and will take some time to be completely resolved.
Almost of the jobs generated now are full-time, good-paying jobs as wages are going up —not part-time, low-paying, no-benefit jobs. Manufacturing capitalization is expanding, and large companies, like Apple, are repatriating money back to America thanks to President Donald Trump's tax cuts. Note the recent column by Dan Fagan about the Louisiana economy expanding under Trump. NAFTA has been renegotiated, with Canada coming aboard. China is next.
The countries in the UN who laughed at the president are the same ones who take bunches of money from us. Without our being successful, there would be no funds to keep them afloat. The UN is a waste of our money. No more apologizing for America.
Who helped create ISIS and which administration proceeded to destroy them? I also think Syria and the Russians will think twice about gassing the masses in Syria. Iran is imploding now that it has squandered all the money former President Barack Obama gave it. Its citizens are having enough of the corrupt regime there.
Lastly, Obama pulled back the Border Patrol to keep our southern border open to illegals. The Democrats want to disband ICE. A southern barrier is needed to slow the inflow of illegals. Trump tried to get a deal for DACA, but U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would not go for it. Trump wants common-sense immigration laws with no lottery, no chain migration and letting folks in who have skills and can take care of themselves.
These are the real facts.
Ted Gasser
retired
Denham Springs