In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo President Donald Trump signs into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. New rules floated by the Trump administration lay out what kinds of businesses can take a 20 percent deduction against income taxes under the new tax law. With the proposed rules issued Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, the Treasury Department and the IRS had worked for six months to bring clarity to Congress' blueprint.