The recent winter solstice was a big day for cats. That was the start of the breeding season. Increasing daylight and temperatures cause female cats to become fertile and mate, with kittens being born about two months later. This is the start of "kitten season," a time dreaded by animal rescuers and shelters all over the country. This past kitten season was the worst anyone could remember — and the problem didn't end with spring. Female cats can bear multiple litters in one season, resulting in an explosion of kittens on the streets or turned into shelters by people who let their cats reproduce. Making matters worse, when people feed cats that are not fixed, they can deliver larger litters, more often.
Now is the time to spay and neuter male and female cats to stop the next cycle of kittens before it starts.
Every week, volunteer trappers at the Louisiana SPCA work to combat cat overpopulation, which is fueled by public ignorance and irresponsibility. We trap the cats and take them to the LASPCA to get spayed or neutered, then return them to their caregivers. This work is called TNR — Trap Neuter Return. Our little group traps about 25-30 cats per week in Orleans Parish, sometimes from just one or two locations. Sadly, this is the norm. Trappers in other parishes are hard at work as well.
After hundreds of Louisiana crickets escape in family's home, finding them was like 'game of Pokemon'
We implore members of the public to spay or neuter their personal cats and any "strays" in their area. We ask rescue organizations not to accept litters of kittens without providing information on TNR — and working with caregivers or the LA/SPCA to ensure the "parent" cats are spayed or neutered.
Only with the public's help and awareness will we solve the overwhelming problem of cat overpopulation. Please spay and neuter your cats and support your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Nita Hemeter
volunteer cat trapper
New Orleans